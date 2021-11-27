Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $76,000 Investment in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.39% of China Liberal Education at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in China Liberal Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Liberal Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Liberal Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Liberal Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of China Liberal Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. 10.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLEU opened at $1.95 on Friday. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

