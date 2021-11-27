Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 2,809 Shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 21.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,262 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in PCTEL were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of PCTEL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in PCTEL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in PCTEL by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,487,212 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after buying an additional 84,075 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PCTEL by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154,675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 54,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PCTEL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $5.64 on Friday. PCTEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.87 million, a PE ratio of 62.67 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $6.37.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. PCTEL had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $22.41 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. PCTEL’s payout ratio is presently 244.44%.

In other news, CEO David A. Neumann acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $48,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCTEL Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

