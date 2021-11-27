Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 48,474 Shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,474 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Orchard Therapeutics were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORTX. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORTX opened at $1.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.24. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $9.08.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ORTX. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.95.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

