Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 74,745 Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 85.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 74,745 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LXRX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 110.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 446,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 233,728 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 283.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 239,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 117,784 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 10,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

LXRX stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.57. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The firm has a market cap of $705.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.40.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.29% and a negative net margin of 14,004.55%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

