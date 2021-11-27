Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $49,000 Position in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth $107,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

SELB has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.46.

NASDAQ SELB opened at $2.90 on Friday. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $338.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $67,224.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.