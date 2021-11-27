SSE (LON:SSE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,577.19

SSE plc (LON:SSE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,577.19 ($20.61) and traded as high as GBX 1,612.50 ($21.07). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,604 ($20.96), with a volume of 6,009,556 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on SSE. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,690 ($22.08) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,637.38 ($21.39).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,613.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,577.10. The firm has a market cap of £16.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a GBX 25.50 ($0.33) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.33%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

