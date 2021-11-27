SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SSEZY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get SSE alerts:

SSEZY traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 37,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,857. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SSE has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $23.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.82.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.