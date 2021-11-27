SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.75.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.50 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of TSE SSRM traded down C$0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$22.86. 542,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.65. The firm has a market cap of C$4.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.06. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of C$17.29 and a twelve month high of C$27.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

