StableXSwap Price Hits $1.56 on Exchanges (STAX)

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Over the last week, StableXSwap has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. StableXSwap has a market capitalization of $21.35 million and $2,397.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableXSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $1.56 or 0.00002863 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,856.02 or 0.98532510 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00048942 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005340 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00039711 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005783 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $346.26 or 0.00633493 BTC.

StableXSwap Profile

StableXSwap (CRYPTO:STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap . The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

