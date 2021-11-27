Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,479 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. WT Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 12,348 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,751 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 180,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Argus cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBUX traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,703,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,064,981. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.48 and a 200 day moving average of $114.42. The company has a market cap of $129.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.