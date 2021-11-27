State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of HNI worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HNI during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HNI during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of HNI by 182.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HNI during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HNI during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $75,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $429,019.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HNI opened at $40.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average is $40.77. HNI Co. has a 52-week low of $32.22 and a 52-week high of $46.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. HNI had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $586.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.81%.

About HNI

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.