State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.22 Million Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,867,000 after buying an additional 1,418,204 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ciena by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,652,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,918,000 after buying an additional 804,544 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $186,419,000 after buying an additional 719,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $135,399,000 after buying an additional 386,032 shares during the period. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,001,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,884,000 after buying an additional 379,394 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

NYSE:CIEN opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.86. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.18.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,599. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.