State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EGBN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 24,692 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 15,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $57.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.49 and a 52 week high of $61.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.70 and its 200 day moving average is $56.77.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 42.16%. The company had revenue of $87.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.