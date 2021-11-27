State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 2,560 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Unisys worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UIS. FMR LLC increased its stake in Unisys by 11.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,050,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $254,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Unisys by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,604,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,394,000 after acquiring an additional 509,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Unisys by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,350,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $211,349,000 after acquiring an additional 421,891 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Unisys by 285.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 240,917 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Unisys by 16.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,340,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,933,000 after acquiring an additional 188,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UIS opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.44. Unisys Co. has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $28.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.04.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 23.44%.

In other news, Director Denise K. Fletcher sold 19,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $381,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee D. Roberts acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $184,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UIS shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Unisys in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

