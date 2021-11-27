State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 2,620 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Lantheus worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 112.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,390,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,062,000 after buying an additional 1,266,511 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1,293.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,361,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,264,011 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 101.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,129,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,849,000 after buying an additional 1,070,914 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth approximately $28,500,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth approximately $10,136,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $401,589.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $29,447.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,683 shares of company stock worth $626,113. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lantheus stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -54.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average is $25.48. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.13 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

