State Street Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Citizens & Northern were worth $6,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 37.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 6.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 54.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

CZNC stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.43. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $27.99.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 million. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 26.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

