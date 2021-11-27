State Street Corp Increases Stake in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

State Street Corp increased its position in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,879 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.26% of Tilly’s worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $16.10 on Friday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.94. The company has a market cap of $498.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 2.05.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $201.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.76 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

