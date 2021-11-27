State Street Corp Purchases 875,998 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) by 2,675.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875,998 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $7,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter worth $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $10.37.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 0.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

