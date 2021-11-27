Step Hero Hits Market Capitalization of $11.29 Million (HERO)

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 27th. Step Hero has a total market capitalization of $11.29 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Hero coin can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00001607 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Step Hero has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00043370 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008203 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.30 or 0.00232706 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Step Hero

Step Hero (HERO) is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Step Hero

