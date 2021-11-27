Stephane Bancel Sells 9,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total value of $2,457,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total value of $2,111,130.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.25, for a total value of $3,098,250.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total value of $3,005,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $2,834,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total value of $2,864,070.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.44, for a total value of $3,540,960.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $3,897,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total value of $3,844,170.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.82, for a total value of $3,436,380.00.

Shares of MRNA opened at $329.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.32. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $320.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.31.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,219 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $937,781,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,437,000 after buying an additional 2,404,103 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,223,000 after buying an additional 1,552,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Moderna by 30,664.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,514,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,886,000 after buying an additional 1,509,612 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

