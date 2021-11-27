stETH (STETH) Price Up 27.7% This Week

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One stETH coin can now be purchased for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00060784 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00074946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00101491 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,005.97 or 0.07388801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,148.35 or 0.99873866 BTC.

About stETH

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official website for stETH is lido.fi . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

