Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Sonendo (NYSE:SONX)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

SONX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Sonendo in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sonendo in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Sonendo in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Get Sonendo alerts:

Shares of NYSE SONX opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. Sonendo has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $12.24.

Sonendo Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.