Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of VPC Impact Acquisition Call Options (NASDAQ:VIH)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 107,645 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,114% compared to the typical volume of 4,863 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIH. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,221,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,347,000 after acquiring an additional 37,856 shares in the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,519,000. TIG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 377,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 171,143 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,660,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Get VPC Impact Acquisition alerts:

VIH stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.69. VPC Impact Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $22.56.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.