Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

SEOAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Danske cut Stora Enso Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stora Enso Oyj presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.26.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.23. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stora Enso Oyj (SEOAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.