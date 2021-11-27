Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Danske cut Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.26.

SEOAY opened at $16.97 on Thursday. Stora Enso Oyj has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

