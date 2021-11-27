Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €92.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €92.00 ($104.55) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SAX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($89.77) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($100.00) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €82.50 ($93.75) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €89.17 ($101.33).

Shares of SAX stock opened at €68.00 ($77.27) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €64.65 ($73.47) and a 1 year high of €82.50 ($93.75). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €72.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of €69.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a PE ratio of 112.82.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

