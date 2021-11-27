Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.310-$1.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.39 billion-$26.39 billion.

FUJHY opened at $9.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68. Subaru has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Subaru from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Subaru from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

