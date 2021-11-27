Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SUBCY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a 87.00 target price (down previously from 92.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from 96.00 to 84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DNB Markets raised shares of Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a 86.00 target price (down from 90.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.00.

OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. Subsea 7 has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.83.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Subsea 7 (SUBCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.