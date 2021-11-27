Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in PepsiCo by 10.2% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.2% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 246,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,086,000 after buying an additional 100,413 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEP opened at $161.14 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $166.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.15 and its 200-day moving average is $154.39. The company has a market capitalization of $222.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

