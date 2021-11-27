Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,869 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $28,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 43.8% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.73.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $208.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.