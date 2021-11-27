Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $11.83 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $11,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total transaction of $1,546,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. Barclays boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $607.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $446.68 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $635.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $634.32.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

