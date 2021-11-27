Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $23.05 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,077 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 41,602 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $23,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 65.2% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $71.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $94.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $77.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

COP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.79.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

