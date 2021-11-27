Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Lowers Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351,453 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,756 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $1,239,000. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $48.15 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.54.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.87.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.