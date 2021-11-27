Sumitomo Realty & Development (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Sumitomo Realty & Development (OTCMKTS:SURDF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Sumitomo Realty & Development stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a 1 year low of $31.17 and a 1 year high of $37.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.75.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Company Profile

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Sales, Construction, Brokerage, and Other. The Leasing segment consists and manages leasing of office buildings, residences and other properties. The Sales segment segment consists of condominiums, detached houses, and land lots.

