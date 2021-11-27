Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Receives “Buy” Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. CIBC currently has a C$48.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

SU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $26.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.35.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 1,156.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

