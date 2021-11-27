Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Short Interest Update

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 534.5% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SUPGF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 46,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,346. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54. Superior Gold has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $0.69.
Superior Gold Company Profile
