Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Short Interest Update

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 534.5% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUPGF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 46,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,346. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54. Superior Gold has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $0.69.

Get Superior Gold alerts:

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. It owns the Plutonic Gold operations located in Australia. The company was founded on July 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.