Supreme (LON:SUP) Trading Up 1%

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP) shares were up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 192.80 ($2.52) and last traded at GBX 191.90 ($2.51). Approximately 95,895 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 243,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190 ($2.48).

The company has a market capitalization of £215.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 188.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 195.49.

Supreme Company Profile (LON:SUP)

Supreme PLC supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five divisions: Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports & Nutrition, and Consumer Household Goods. It manufactures vaping products under the 88Vape brand. The company supplies its products to discount retailers, wholesalers, independent retailers, and supermarkets.

