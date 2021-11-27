Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

SZLMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of SZLMY stock remained flat at $$27.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041. Swiss Life has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average is $25.97.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provides life insurance operations and distribution units.

