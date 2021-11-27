Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Short Interest Down 99.9% in November

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the October 31st total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,776,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SEGI remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,034,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,726,914. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.

Sycamore Entertainment Group Company Profile

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc operates as a development stage company. The firm engages in motion picture and video production. Its operations include film acquisitions, publicity, print and billboard advertising, film distribution, online marketing, script reading and film review. The company was founded by Edward A.

