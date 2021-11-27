Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Short Interest Down 99.9% in November

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the October 31st total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,776,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SEGI remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,034,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,726,914. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.
Sycamore Entertainment Group Company Profile
