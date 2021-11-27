SYM FINANCIAL Corp Invests $251,000 in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 56.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $142.07 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.23.

