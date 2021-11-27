SYM FINANCIAL Corp Raises Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $39.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.17.

