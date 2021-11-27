Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) to post earnings per share of $1.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38. Syneos Health posted earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.60.

SYNH stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.80. 240,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $60.38 and a 1-year high of $104.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.29. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.78.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

