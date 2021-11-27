Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.18% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Synlogic alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded Synlogic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Synlogic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synlogic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.82.

Shares of SYBX opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $180.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18. Synlogic has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $5.11.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synlogic (SYBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.