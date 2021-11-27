Taglich Brothers Weighs in on Unique Fabricating, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) – Taglich Brothers cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Unique Fabricating in a report issued on Monday, November 22nd. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Unique Fabricating’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Unique Fabricating had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 1.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

Shares of UFAB opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.40. Unique Fabricating has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $7.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFAB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Unique Fabricating by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unique Fabricating in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unique Fabricating in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unique Fabricating by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unique Fabricating by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 62,948 shares during the period. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Unique Fabricating news, major shareholder Fund V. Limited Partn Peninsula acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Unique Fabricating, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacture and sale of foam, rubber and plastic components. Its products are used in noise, vibration and harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

