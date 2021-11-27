Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,922 shares during the quarter. Cboe Global Markets accounts for 5.0% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.46% of Cboe Global Markets worth $61,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

CBOE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.46.

In other news, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $666,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBOE opened at $128.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.93. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.65 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 45.93%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

