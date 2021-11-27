Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 236.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,120,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,325,000 after acquiring an additional 787,368 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 48,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 19,790 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.07.

NYSE:TFC opened at $60.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.57 and its 200-day moving average is $58.51. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $80.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

