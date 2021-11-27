Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $12.95 Million Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,054 shares during the period. Hormel Foods comprises about 1.1% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Hormel Foods worth $12,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after buying an additional 30,384 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 252,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,778,000 after buying an additional 112,091 shares in the last quarter. 40.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRL opened at $42.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.01. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.15.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.03%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRL. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

