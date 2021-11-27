Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $46.10 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824,267 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,122 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 3.8% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $46,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $51.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $48.15 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.54. The firm has a market cap of $233.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.87.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

