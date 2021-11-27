Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 642 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.3% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% in the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.0% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 3.9% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total transaction of $84,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,815,813 shares of company stock valued at $631,347,024. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $333.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.48. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $926.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, October 31st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

Facebook Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.