Tautachrome, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTCM) Short Interest Update

Tautachrome, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTCM) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,300 shares, an increase of 3,065.6% from the October 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,468,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TTCM remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,941,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,465,346. Tautachrome has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

Tautachrome Company Profile

Tautachrome, Inc is an Internet technology development company. It develops KlickZie platform, which turns smartphones into trustable imagers and serves as first imagery-based social portal network. The Company’s ArKnet platform provides virtual interfacing for consumer purchases from providers in the global household goods and services marketplace.

